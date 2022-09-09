Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results 2022 not out, to release on September 12

Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 on September 12, 2022. The supplementary exam results will be announced at 11 am on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination result link was uploaded on the official website of Karresults on September 8, 2022. However, the result link has been removed from the website now.

The date and time of release of Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 was announced by B.C Nagesh, School Education Minister of Karnataka via a tweet. The tweet reads, “Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am.”

The supplementary examination was conducted in August 2022. Candidates who did not qualify the main examination were eligible to appear for the supply exam.

This year Karnataka 2nd PUC results was announced on June 18, 2022. A total of 61.88% of students cleared the exam.For more related details candidates can check the official site of PUE, Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}