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Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: Rank 4 holder Sanjana Karthik shares study tips, future plans

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 has been released. Science stream Rank 4 holder Sanjana Karthik shares study tips and future plans. 

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 02:47 pm IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026. The pass percentage of PUC 2 is 86.48%.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: Rank 4 holder Sanjana Karthik shares study tips, future plans

A total of 2,90,194 students appeared in the Science stream, out of which 266071 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.69%.

Sanjana Karthik of the Science stream secured Rank 4 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results. Sanjana shares her study tips and future plans. Check her strategies here.

1. What was your final score, and which subjects did you score highest in?

Answer: My final score was 596 out of 600. I scored centum in Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology. I scored 99 in Sanskrit and 97 in English.

2. When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 12 boards and which subject did you find most challenging?

Answer: I began preparing right from the first PU. Since I am preparing for JEE I did not wait for the second PU to begin preparing in earnest. I found Math to be the most challenging, and I practiced many MCQs and the worksheets given by my teachers. This helped me understand the pattern of questions and how to answer them.

3. Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan?

Answer: I did limit my screen time to avoid distractions during exams, and my screen and my phone were on do-not-disturb mode for most of the time.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Rank 4 in Science, Sughosh Joshi shares success tips

8. How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey?

Answer: I dealt with a lot of exam stress, but my parents and teachers motivated me a lot and encouraged me. I also played flute to destress.

9. What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores?

Answer: My advice would be to solve many mock papers and learn NCERT thoroughly and to solve the questions given in the karnataka board question bank.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: Rank 8 in Commerce, Sai Chakresh reveals preparation strategy and study tips

10. What are your future plans or career goals?

Answer: I am preparing for JEE and CET exams and I wish to get into engineering or research.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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