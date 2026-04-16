Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: Rank 8 in Commerce, Sai Chakresh reveals preparation strategy and study tips
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 has been announced. Check Commerce Rank 8 holder Sai Chakresh share his preparation strategy and study tips.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 on April 9, 2026. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 86.48%. The Commerce stream pass percentage was 88.04%. A total of 2,07,085 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1,82,317 candidates passed.
Among the top performers of Commerce stream is Sai Chakresh M N who scored Rank 8 in Karnataka PUC 2 Result. He scored 592 marks out of 600. While speaking to HT Digital, Sai talked about his preparation time, his goals and his tricks to score higher marks in exam. Check here.
1. What was your final score and which subjects did you score highest in?
Answer: My final exam score is 592/600 with the percentage of 98.67.
2. When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 12 boards and which subject did you find most challenging?
Answer: I have started preparing from the first day itself with the help of teachers and I consider computer science as most challenging subject to me because of newly updated python.
3. Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan?
Answer: Yeah I followed a fixed timetable which I personally set up during exams.
4. What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: Yeah I followed a fixed timetable which I personally set up during exams.
4. What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: Revision cycles and mock tests helped me a lot to again and again revise my syllabus.
5. Did you use online platforms or apps for studying?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: Revision cycles and mock tests helped me a lot to again and again revise my syllabus.
5. Did you use online platforms or apps for studying?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: No, I haven't used any online platform or apps. I only used the textbooks and question papers and question bank issued by government.
6. Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: No, I haven't used any online platform or apps. I only used the textbooks and question papers and question bank issued by government.
6. Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: Yes, I have solved previous year papers and model sample papers it helped me a lot to get some most common questions to expect in current year.
7. How did you manage distractions like social media?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: Yes, I have solved previous year papers and model sample papers it helped me a lot to get some most common questions to expect in current year.
7. How did you manage distractions like social media?{{/usCountry}}
Answer: To say as I am in Deeksha hostel we were not allowed to use phone or keep it with us this way it was avoided.
8. How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey?
Answer: As I have started to prepare from the first day I covered the day wise syllabus in the same day and it was not a pressure for me to take this achievement and teachers are amazingly helped us during our college hours and even at hostel study hours to manage the subjects.
9. What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores?
Answer: I personally advice students not to take much stress and pressure,and should cover the syllabus day wise done by teachers and try to make short notes or key notes.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Rank 4 in Science, Sughosh Joshi shares success tips
10. What are your future plans or career goals?
Answer: Currently I haven't fixed but I am deciding to make CA.