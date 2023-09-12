Karnataka Pre University Education Department has announced Karnataka PUC II Supply Result 2023 on September 12, 2023. The result for supplementary exam 2 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the exam 2 can check the results through the official site of Karresults at karesults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC II Supply Result 2023 for Exam 2 out at karresults.nic.in, link here

Students are also advised to check the board website, pue.karnataka.gov.in for information related to PUC 2 results. To check marks online, students have to use their registration numbers and choose the subject combination in the login window. Follow the steps given below to check marks.

Karnataka PUC II Supply Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Karresults at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PUC II Supply Result 2023 for Exam 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary results were announced on June 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Karnataka PUC.

