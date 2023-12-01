close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024 date sheet released, get timetable here

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024 date sheet released, get timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2023 05:37 PM IST

KSEAB releases SSLC, 2nd PUC exam date sheet 2024.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC , 2nd PUC exam date sheet 2024. According to the date sheet released by the board, the Karnataka SSLC examination will be conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024. The Karnataka II PCI examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 22.

Karnataka SSLC exam to be conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024
Karnataka SSLC exam to be conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024(Praful Gangurde)

The Karnataka class 10 exam will begin with the first language paper and will conclude with the second language paper and the Karnataka II PUC examination will begin with Kannada and Arabic paper and will conclude with the economics paper.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The practical and oral examination for SSLC JTS will be conducted on April 8, 2024, at their respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024: Know how to check

Visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SSLC and PUC II date sheet link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the date sheet and download it for future reference.

Karnataka PUS II date sheet 2024

Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2024

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
