Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024 date sheet released, get timetable here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC , 2nd PUC exam date sheet 2024. According to the date sheet released by the board, the Karnataka SSLC examination will be conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024. The Karnataka II PCI examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 22. Karnataka SSLC exam to be conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024(Praful Gangurde)

The Karnataka class 10 exam will begin with the first language paper and will conclude with the second language paper and the Karnataka II PUC examination will begin with Kannada and Arabic paper and will conclude with the economics paper.

The practical and oral examination for SSLC JTS will be conducted on April 8, 2024, at their respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024: Know how to check

Visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SSLC and PUC II date sheet link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the date sheet and download it for future reference.

Karnataka PUS II date sheet 2024

Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2024