Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB releases Class 10 March/ April main exam dates

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 dates. The Class 10 March/ April Main exam dates have been released and are available on the official site of KSEEB on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The SSLC exams will begin on March 28 and will end on April 11, 2022. The Board has asked the parents and candidates to submit objections from January 6 to January 14, 2022.

The Class 10 board exams will begin on March 28 with first language paper and will end with Science, Political Science, Karnatak/ Hindustani music on April 11, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am t0 1.45 pm. Candidates will be given 15 minutes times to study the question papers.

Every year around 9 lakh students appear for SSLC exam in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEEB.