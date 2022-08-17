Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala +1 Results 2022: DHSE Class 11 result declared, here’s how to check

Published on Aug 17, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Kerala +1 Results 2022 has been declared. DHSE Class 11 result can be checked by following these simple steps given below.
Kerala +1 Results 2022: DHSE Class 11 result declared, here’s how to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of General Education, Kerala has declared Kerala +1 Results 2022 on August 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for DHSE Class 11 examination can check the result on the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Along with Kerala first year results, higher secondary (vocational) examination result has also been declared. The steps given below will help candidates to check the results easily. Direct link to check Kerala +1 Results 2022

Kerala +1 Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala Plus 2 result was announced on June 21, 2022. This year the overall Kerala DHSE pass percentage is 83.87%. A total of 306901 candidates have attended the Kerala DHSE exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DHSE.

