Education / Board Exams / Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results 2022: Here's how to check at keralaresults.nic.in
board exams

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results 2022: Here's how to check at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 final examination result will be declared on June 20, 2022.
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results 2022: Here's how to check at keralaresults.nic.in(HT)
Published on May 27, 2022 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Board of Public Examination is expected to release the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result on June 20. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination can check the result on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

According to the dates previously announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty's office, Kerala SSLC Class 10 results will be issued by June 10 and Kerala Class 12 results will be declared on June 20, 2022.

List of website to check result

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

 Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result: Know how to check

Visit  the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Look for the result link

Enter your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

 keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
