Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results at 3 pm today

Updated on May 25, 2023 02:15 PM IST

  • Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results will be announced at 3 pm today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the results of the plus two or Class 12 final examination today, May 25 at 3 pm.

Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala HSE results may also be available on keralaresults.nic.in.

Exams for the DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023, all over the state. From 9.30 am, the test was conducted in single shifts. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 02:15 PM

    Kerala 12th Result 2023: Last years data

    Last year, a total of 361081 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 302865 candidates qualified for the exam.

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 02:12 PM

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 02:07 PM

    DHSE Kerala Results 2023: Results in one hour

    The Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results at 3 pm.

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 02:05 PM

    Kerala Board Class 12 Results: Last years pass percent

    Kerala's DHSE pass rate for the previous academic year was 83.87% A total of 306901 candidates appeared for the Kerala DHSE exam in 2022.

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 01:56 PM

    Kerala Plus Two Results 2023:  Around 9 lakh candidates awaiting results

    Over 9 lakh students are awaiting Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results.

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 01:54 PM

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 01:52 PM

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 01:47 PM

    Kerala DHSE 12th Result: How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023

    Go to the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

    Open the HSE or VHSE result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check it and download the page.

    Download and save it for future use.

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 01:42 PM

    Kerala Plus Two Result: How to check results on mobile 

    Open Google Play.

    Download the official apps from Google Play Store — SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS - Kerala, PRD Live

    Open the app to enter the registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB) in the given boxes.

    Click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Download a screenshot for further need.

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 01:37 PM

    Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2023: Where to check 

    Keralaresults.nic.in

    Dhsekerala.gov.in

    Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    kerala.gov.in

    Saphalam 2021 Kerala mobile app

    iExaMS - Kerala mobile app.

  • Thu, 25 May 2023 01:33 PM

    Kerala Class 12 Results 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 25, 2023

    Time: 3 pm 

