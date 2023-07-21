Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Results 2023 declared, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 21, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Results 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has declared Kerala Plus 2 SAY Results 2023 on July 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY examination can check the results through the official site of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has released DHSE SAY, VHSE SAY results and NSQF (SAY) results today, July 21, 2023. Candidates can check the results by using the login credentials – roll number and date of birth. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DHSE.

