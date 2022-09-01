Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 from October 25, details here

Directorate of General Education, DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 notification has been released. As per the notification Kerala Plus One Improvement exam will be held from October 25 till October 29. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Examination will be conducted at the Examination centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and UAE. the

“Regular candidates who have appeared for all six subjects at the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, June 2022 or this First Year Improvement/ Supplementary Examination, 2022 alone are eligible to register for the Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023”, reads the notification.

The Last date for online registration of candidates & uploading of data through Department portal from the School is September 17.

