Kerala Plus One Result 2022: DHSE first year results declared, check result here

Directorate of General Education, Kerala has declared Kerala Plus One Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for DHSE first year examination can check their results through the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result for first year and vocational first year has been announced. Candidates who want to check the result through the official site can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Kerala Plus One Result 2022

Direct link to check Vocational result 2022

Kerala Plus One Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHSE, Kerala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}