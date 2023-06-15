DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023: First year results out, direct link here

Directorate of General Education, Kerala has declared Kerala Plus One Result 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for DHSE first year examination can check their results through the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: DHSE first year results out, direct link

DHSE Kerala 1st year result

VHSE Kerala plus one result

Candidates will require registration number and password to checking their marks. To check the first year results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerala plus one examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023. Around 3.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHSE, Kerala.

