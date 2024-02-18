 Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 set to begin from tomorrow, details here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 begin from tomorrow, examination to be held in two shifts

Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 begin from tomorrow, examination to be held in two shifts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 18, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Model Exam will be commencing from tomorrow with students appearing for language papers on day one.

The Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 is set to begin from tomorrow. As announced by the Kerala Education Department, the examination will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be held from 9:45 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift would be conducted from 2 PM to 3:45 PM. The model examinations will conclude on February 23.

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Model Exam 2024 is set to begin from tomorrow. (Pic for representation)
The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Model Exam 2024 is set to begin from tomorrow. (Pic for representation)

Worth mentioning here that, the Kerala HSC Model Examination 2024 began on February 15 and would end on February 22.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: AP POLYCET 2024 registration begins on February 20, exam on April 27

Students of class 10 will be appearing for the first language papers tomorrow in both shifts.

Notably, Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 will be held in March. The Class 10 board exams will begin on March 4, whereas Class 12 board exams will commence from March 1.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On