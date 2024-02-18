Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 begin from tomorrow, examination to be held in two shifts

The Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 is set to begin from tomorrow. As announced by the Kerala Education Department, the examination will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be held from 9:45 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift would be conducted from 2 PM to 3:45 PM. The model examinations will conclude on February 23. The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Model Exam 2024 is set to begin from tomorrow. (Pic for representation)

Worth mentioning here that, the Kerala HSC Model Examination 2024 began on February 15 and would end on February 22.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: AP POLYCET 2024 registration begins on February 20, exam on April 27

Students of class 10 will be appearing for the first language papers tomorrow in both shifts.

Notably, Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 will be held in March. The Class 10 board exams will begin on March 4, whereas Class 12 board exams will commence from March 1.