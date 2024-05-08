Kerala SSLC results 2024: Kerala Class 10 board exam results released, here’s how to check marks

On Wednesday, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results 2024. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC results 2024 declared. Check your marks here.(PTI)

Notably, the results were declared at a press conference held by the Kerala Board officials, who also shared other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise percentage and more.

Here’s how to check the Kerala SSLC marks:

· Go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

·On the homepage, click on the link to check the SSLC or class 10 result.

·Enter your credentials on the log in page and submit.

· Check your results displayed on the screen.

· Download and keep a printout for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the evaluation of answer sheets was completed across 70 camps within 14 days, as informed earlier by state general education minister V Sivankutty.

A total of 4,27,105 students appeared for the class 10 exams that began on March 4, 2024 and concluded on March 25, 2024.