The Keralam government has announced the Kerala SSLC and Plus Two Exam 2027 dates. The Class 10, 12 exams will be held in March 2027. More than 13 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC, Higher Secondary and other public examinations.

Keralam SSLC, Plus Two Exam 2027 dates announced, check Class 10, 12 exam dates here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

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As per Indian Express report, the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination will begin on March 1, 2027. The exam will be held at various exam centres across the state and 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination. The exam will be held at 3049 centres including 7 centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

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The higher secondary examination for 1st and 2nd year will begin on March 2 and will end on March 30, 2027. Around 9 lakh students are expected to appear for these examinations at approximately 2,000 centres across Keralam, the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

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{{^usCountry}} The SSLC IT practical exam will be held from February 1 to 15, 2027. The higher secondary model examinations will be held from February 11 to 24, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSLC IT practical exam will be held from February 1 to 15, 2027. The higher secondary model examinations will be held from February 11 to 24, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The SSLC model examination will be held from February 16 to 20, 2027. The SSLC answer script evaluation will be held from April 5 to 27, 2027. The results are expected to held in the first week of May 2027.

The higher secondary answer script evaluation process will begin on April 5, 2027 and the results are expected to be out by May 15, 2027.

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