The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Group D Result 2026 for CBT. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Group D Result 2026 for CBT declared, direct link to check roll numbers here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers (16 digits), arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) horizontally, have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates equal to three times the community wise total vacancies (excluding PwBD, ExSM and CCAA candidates shortlisted in that community) for the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have been shortlisted for the PET.

All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score and Normalized Marks by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format. The link will be made live on or before November 16, 2026 and will be available till December 1, 2026.

RRB Group D Result 2026 for Bhopal

RRB Group D Result 2026 for Ranchi

RRB Group D Result 2026 for Prayagraj

RRB Group D Result 2026 for Kolkata

RRB Group D Result 2026 for Gorakhpur

RRB Group D Result 2026 for Bilaspur

RRB Group D Result 2026: How to check To check the CBT result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB Group D Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways. Accordingly, the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs.

The computer based test was held from August 3 to August 25, 2026. The exam was a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam duration was for 90 minutes, and the total number of questions is 100. Each question carried 1 mark. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 22195 Group D posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.