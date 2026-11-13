The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for the October session. Candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test October 2026 session can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for October session announced, to be declared on November 15 at icsi.edu

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, October 2026 session result will be announced on November 15, 2026 at 2 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

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Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET October 2026 session will be uploaded on the website immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

ICSI CSEET Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 released, raise objection till November 19 at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

The declaration of the result brings the CSEET October 2026 examination process to an end. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can continue with the next level of the Company Secretary course according to the admission process laid down by the institute. Those who could not qualify can review their performance and plan their preparation for the next examination.

The next CSEET will be held from Monday, February 1, 2027 to Thursday, February 4, 2027, for which online submission of enrolment applications together will be requisite examination fee shall commence from November 16, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

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