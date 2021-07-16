Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10 result today

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on July 16, 2021. The MSBSHSE Class 10 Result will be announced by the state government and board officials at 1 pm. All the registered students can check the result on the official link at mahresult.nic.in.

This year more than 16 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams. The Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted in April were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The result was decided to be prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria devised by the Board.

As per the evaluation criteria, all the students who were to appear for Class 10 or SSC exams will be promoted, and marks will be given on the basis of the internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9. The internal assessment of students will be done on the basis of 100 marks for each subject. The Board will follow 30:20:50 formula.