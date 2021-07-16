Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10 result today
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on July 16, 2021. The MSBSHSE Class 10 Result will be announced by the state government and board officials at 1 pm. All the registered students can check the result on the official link at mahresult.nic.in.
This year more than 16 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams. The Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted in April were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The result was decided to be prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria devised by the Board.
As per the evaluation criteria, all the students who were to appear for Class 10 or SSC exams will be promoted, and marks will be given on the basis of the internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9. The internal assessment of students will be done on the basis of 100 marks for each subject. The Board will follow 30:20:50 formula.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 10:10 AM
Maharashtra 10th Result 2021: Last year data
In 2020, the Class 10 or SSC result was declared on July 29. The overall pass percentage was 95.30 percent. A total of 15,84,264 students appeared for Class 10 examination in the state out of which 15,75,103 students passed the examination.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 10:00 AM
Maharashtra Result 2021: How to check result
• Visit the official site of Mah Result on mahresult.nic.in.
• Click on MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and other details.
• Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:50 AM
MSBSHSE 10th Result 2021: Result on the basis of evaluation criteria
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:41 AM
MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021: 16 lakh students wait for their result
This year 16 lakh students are waiting for MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021. Out of this 9,09,931 are boys and the number of girls is 7,48,693 are girls.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:30 AM
Maha SSC Result 2021: What next after result
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be declared on July 16. Soon after the declaration of result, the admission to first year junior college, FYJC in Maharashtra will be done on the basis of a common entrance test. The exam, optional, will be based on the class 10th state board curriculum.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:26 AM
Maharashtra Board Result 2021: List of websites
Maharashtra Board Result 2021 for Class 10 will be declared today. The SSC result can be checked on various websites. The list of websites is given below.
• mahresult.nic.in ,
• mahahsscboard.in,
• results.gov.in
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:20 AM
SSC Result 2021 Maharashtra: Exams was cancelled due to pandemic
This year state government cancelled SSC Exams in the state due to the pandemic. The examination for Class 10 was scheduled to be conducted in April 2021. The result will be announced on the basis of evaluation criteria released by the board.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:15 AM
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: When, where to check
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:10 AM
Maharashtra SSC Result: To be declared in new format
This year Maharashtra SSC result will be declared in new format. The Class 10 exams were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases, so the Board has decided to announce the result on the basis of the assessment criteria.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 08:55 AM
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Date: Result at 1 pm today
