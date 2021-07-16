Maharashtra SSC result today: Know what's next?

Maharashtra SSC result will be declared today at 11 am. The SSC result will be available for students on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) 1 pm onwards.

Maharashtra SSC result link

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: What's next?

Update on special exam for improvement of marks

This year, the state board class 10 exam, which is also known as the SSC exam, could not be held due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases. The board is likely to make an announcement regarding the special exams. Many boards are conducting special exams for students in August-September. If the offline exams are held, students will be given a schedule of the exam and the dates for registration.

Admission to first year college

Admission to first year junior college, FYJC in Maharashtra will be done on the basis of a common entrance test. "It will be applicable for admissions to all junior colleges affiliated to the state board, and will be organised by the board or the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations under the supervision of the Education Commissioner," state education minister had said in June.