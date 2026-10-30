The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not yet released the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2027 datesheet. The MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetable will be released and available to candidates on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2027 datesheet: When will MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetable release? check past trends here (Sudipta Banerjee/ANI)

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The exam schedule is released by the Board, likely in October-November every year. This year, however, the date sheet is still not out.

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Candidates awaiting the examination timetable can check the past trends provided here.

2026: The HSC examination was held from February 10 to February 18. The practical internal and grade assessments, including vocational, Information Technology (IT), and General Knowledge subjects, were held from January 23 to February 9. The SSC exam was scheduled from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The practical exams for subjects such as Science (Anatomy, Physiology) and Home Science were held from February 2 to February 18, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} 2025: The Class 10 board examination commenced on February 21 and ended on March 17, 2025. The SSC examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The HSC or Class 12 general, bifocal, and vocational courses examination started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2025: The Class 10 board examination commenced on February 21 and ended on March 17, 2025. The SSC examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The HSC or Class 12 general, bifocal, and vocational courses examination started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. It was held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. {{/usCountry}}

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2024: The Board conducted the Class 10 board exam from March 1 to March 26, 2024. The exam was held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The HSC board exam was held from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The exam commenced with the English paper and ended with the Sociology paper for all the courses. The Class 12 exam was also held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2027 datesheet: How to download

To check and download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Click on Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2027 datesheet available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.