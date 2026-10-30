Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka Board SSLC and 2nd PUC Exam 2027 date sheet. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check the exam schedule available here. Karnataka Board SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam 2027 Datesheet: KSEAB Class 10, 12 timetable released, check dates here

The SSLC exam 1 final will begin on March 22 and will end on April 5, 2027. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The exam will commence with the first language paper and will end with the Social Science paper.

CA Success Story: Two revision cycles, daily tests and 10-hour study days, CA AIR 11 Mohammed Qutub Riyan shares his success mantra

Extra time will be given to Differently Abled Children:60 Minutes for a 3-hour question paper, 50 minutes for a 2-hour 30-minute question paper, 40 Minutes for a 2-hour question paper, 30 minutes for a 1-hour 30-minute question paper.

The Class 10 examination will be conducted for the Languages, Core Subjects & JTS Subjects from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm and 2nd & 3rd Languages will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

The Karnataka PUC 2 final exam 1 will begin on February 27 and will end on March 18, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam will commence with Kannada and Arabic papers and will end with History paper.

Odisha introduces AI course for apprenticeship degree students

The PUC 2 final exam 2 will begin on May 3 and will end on May 15, 2027. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The question paper will have 80 marks question. The exam will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers and Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishings, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care and Beauty and Wellness papers.

In 2025, the SSLC exam 1 was held from March 21 to April 4 and the PUC 2 final exam 1 was held from March 1 to March 20, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.