Income Tax has invited applications from sportspersons to recruit various posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Income Tax at incometaxdelhi.gov.in. Income Tax Recruitment through Sports Quota 2027: Apply for Steno, MTS and other posts (Unsplash Photo )

The last date to apply is November 10, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details Tax Assistant: 44 posts Stenographer Grade II: 9 posts Multi Tasking Staff: 66 posts The posts are temporary in nature but are likely to be permanent. The probation period shall be two years, in accordance with the prevailing Recruitment Rules of the department.

Eligibility Criteria Tax Assistant: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent as on 31.08.2026. Stenographer Grade II: Class 12 pass or equivalent from a recognized board as on 31.08.2026. Multi Tasking Staff: Class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognized board as on 31.08.2026. The age limit of apply for the post should be between 18 to 27 years.

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Selection Process Subject to fulfilling of the eligibility conditions for the posts applied, the applications shall be scrutinized and suitable candidates will be short-listed for further selection procedure. Selection for appointment shall be made by assessing the candidates' sports/games achievements, consistency of sporting achievements, age and educational qualifications as on date prescribed in the notification.

Provisional merit list shall be prepared only on the basis of information provided in the online application portal and no additional information shall be entertained in offline mode subject to further verification and furnishing of original documents in support of eligibility.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Income Tax.

Detailed Notification Here