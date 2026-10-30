Income Tax Recruitment through Sports Quota 2027: Apply for Steno, MTS and other posts
Income Tax has invited applications for Steno, MTS and other posts. The last date to apply is November 10, 2026.
Income Tax has invited applications from sportspersons to recruit various posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Income Tax at incometaxdelhi.gov.in.
The last date to apply is November 10, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Karnataka Board SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam 2027 Datesheet: KSEAB Class 10, 12 timetable released, check dates here
Vacancy Details
- Tax Assistant: 44 posts
- Stenographer Grade II: 9 posts
- Multi Tasking Staff: 66 posts
The posts are temporary in nature but are likely to be permanent. The probation period shall be two years, in accordance with the prevailing Recruitment Rules of the department.
Eligibility Criteria
- Tax Assistant: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent as on 31.08.2026.
- Stenographer Grade II: Class 12 pass or equivalent from a recognized board as on 31.08.2026.
- Multi Tasking Staff: Class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognized board as on 31.08.2026.
The age limit of apply for the post should be between 18 to 27 years.
CA Success Story: Two revision cycles, daily tests and 10-hour study days, CA AIR 11 Mohammed Qutub Riyan shares his success mantra
Selection Process
Subject to fulfilling of the eligibility conditions for the posts applied, the applications shall be scrutinized and suitable candidates will be short-listed for further selection procedure. Selection for appointment shall be made by assessing the candidates' sports/games achievements, consistency of sporting achievements, age and educational qualifications as on date prescribed in the notification.
Provisional merit list shall be prepared only on the basis of information provided in the online application portal and no additional information shall be entertained in offline mode subject to further verification and furnishing of original documents in support of eligibility.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Income Tax.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News