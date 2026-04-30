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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: When will MSBSHSE Class 12th results release? check past trends

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 date and time is awaited. Check when will MSBSHSE Class 12th results release as per past trends. 

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 12:58 pm IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not yet announced Maharashtra HSC Result 2026. The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts can check their results on the official website at MBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: When will MBSHSE Class 12th results release? check past trends(Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The Class 12 or HSC exam was held from February 10 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in two sessions- first session was held from 11 am to 2 pm and second session was held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Every year, the Class 12 or HSC results are announced in May- June. This year too Digilocker has shared 'releasing soon' on his official website. Check the past trends here.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Check past trends

2025: Last year, the Class 12 results were announced on May 5. The overall pass percentage was 91.88%. Girls performed better than boys with a 94.58% pass rate, while boys pass percentage was 89.51%.

2024: The HSC result was announced on May 21. The pass percentage of Class 12 was 93.37%. Girls performed better than boys.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSHSE.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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