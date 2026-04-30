Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: When will MSBSHSE Class 12th results release? check past trends

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not yet announced Maharashtra HSC Result 2026. The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts can check their results on the official website at MBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: When will MBSHSE Class 12th results release? check past trends(Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

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The Class 12 or HSC exam was held from February 10 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in two sessions- first session was held from 11 am to 2 pm and second session was held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Every year, the Class 12 or HSC results are announced in May- June. This year too Digilocker has shared 'releasing soon' on his official website. Check the past trends here.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Check past trends

2025: Last year, the Class 12 results were announced on May 5. The overall pass percentage was 91.88%. Girls performed better than boys with a 94.58% pass rate, while boys pass percentage was 89.51%.

2024: The HSC result was announced on May 21. The pass percentage of Class 12 was 93.37%. Girls performed better than boys.

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{{^usCountry}} 2023: On May 25, the Class 12 or HSC results were announced. The overall pass percentage was 91.25%. . Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 93.73% compared to 89.14% for boys. Out of 14,16,371 students who appeared for the exam, 12,92,468 passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2023: On May 25, the Class 12 or HSC results were announced. The overall pass percentage was 91.25%. . Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 93.73% compared to 89.14% for boys. Out of 14,16,371 students who appeared for the exam, 12,92,468 passed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2022: The results were announced on June 8. The pass percentage was 94.22%. Out of 1439731 students, 1356604 students passed the exam. Konkan district topped the district list with 97.21% pass rate. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2022: The results were announced on June 8. The pass percentage was 94.22%. Out of 1439731 students, 1356604 students passed the exam. Konkan district topped the district list with 97.21% pass rate. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All those candidates who have appeared for the HSC examination can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All those candidates who have appeared for the HSC examination can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

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3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSHSE.

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