Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 tentative exam date announced at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has announced the tentative date sheet for the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 Board exams.

According the tentative date sheet the HSC examination will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023 while the SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

The schedule of the practical examination, category, oral examination and other subjects will be communicated separately to the school or junior college through the board before the examination.

It must be noted that these HSC and SSC examination are tentative in nature. he Maharashtra State Board will provide a definitive timetable for the SSC and HSC exams in Maharashtra in 2023 once the academic year is about to end.

Candidates can check the tentative HSC and SSC schedule below: