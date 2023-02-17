Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2023: Important notice on question paper, shift timing

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that question papers of the upcoming SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams will not be distributed ten minutes prior to commencement of exams – a rule that was being followed in previous years.

Instead, ten additional minutes will be given to students to read papers. This means if a thre-hour paper was supposed to begin at 11 am and end at 2 pm, it will now be held from 11 am to 2:10 pm.

This is one of the measures introduced by the Maharashtra board this year to ensure a copy free exam and incidents of paper leak, etc.

Maharashtra SSC exams will begin on March 2 and HSC exams on February 21.

Photocopy shops in 50 metre radius of a centre will be shut on exam days, the Maharashtra government had announced earlier.

Further, the exam centres will be graded according to their 'sensitivity', and the entry of unauthorised people will be banned within 50 metres of an exam centre, PTI has reported.

The education commissioner has been appointed as nodal officer and district collectors as coordinating officers for the campaign, it said.