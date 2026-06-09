...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 for supply exams out at mahahsscboard.in, official notice here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 has been released for supplementary exams. The official notice is given here. 

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 10:27 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 for thesupply exams. The admit card for Class 10, 12 exams is available to candidates on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 for supply exams out at mahahsscboard.in, official notice here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The Class 10 supplementary exams will begin on June 16 and will conclude on June 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. The examination will commence with first language paper, second or third language paper and end with second or third language paper.

The Class 12 supplementary exam will begin on June 16 and will end on July 8, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will commence with English paper and will end with General Knowledge and Information Technology papers.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

Official Notice Here 

 
maharashtra ssc msbshse
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Home / Education News / Board Exams 2026 / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 for supply exams out at mahahsscboard.in, official notice here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.