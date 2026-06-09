The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 for thesupply exams. The admit card for Class 10, 12 exams is available to candidates on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 for supply exams out at mahahsscboard.in, official notice here (Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Class 10 supplementary exams will begin on June 16 and will conclude on June 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. The examination will commence with first language paper, second or third language paper and end with second or third language paper.

The Class 12 supplementary exam will begin on June 16 and will end on July 8, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will commence with English paper and will end with General Knowledge and Information Technology papers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Those candidates who have not passed the examination in any subject can appear for the supplementary examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those candidates who have not passed the examination in any subject can appear for the supplementary examination. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

Official Notice Here

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON