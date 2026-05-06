Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not yet released the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination will have to wait for their results to be available on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: When will MSBSHSE 10th results release? check past trends(Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

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The School Certificate Examination commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 18, 2026. The examination was conducted in single shift - from 11 am to 1 pm.

According to past trends, the Class 10 or SSC results are announced in May every year. This year too, the results is expected to be declared in May. However, the Board has not shared the date and time of release of the Class 10 results.

Check past years result date and details here.

2025: Last year, Maharashtra SSC results were announced on May 13. A total of 16,10,908 students including regular, private and re-appear candidates had registered for the exam. Out of these, 15,98,553 students appeared in the exam and 14,87,399 of them passed. Their pass percentage was 93.04%.

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{{^usCountry}} 2024: The Class 10 board exam results were announced on May 27. A total of 15,60,154 students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam out of which 1549326 students appeared. A total of 14,84,431 students passed the Maharashtra SSC exam 2024. The overall pass percentage was 95.81%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2024: The Class 10 board exam results were announced on May 27. A total of 15,60,154 students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam out of which 1549326 students appeared. A total of 14,84,431 students passed the Maharashtra SSC exam 2024. The overall pass percentage was 95.81%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2023: This year, the MSBSHSE 10th results were announced on June 2. There were 15,49,666 regular students who had registered for this exam from the nine divisional boards of the state, comprising Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. A total of 14,34,898 of the 15,29,096 students who took the exam passed. The overall pass percentage was 93.83 per cent. Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2023: This year, the MSBSHSE 10th results were announced on June 2. There were 15,49,666 regular students who had registered for this exam from the nine divisional boards of the state, comprising Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. A total of 14,34,898 of the 15,29,096 students who took the exam passed. The overall pass percentage was 93.83 per cent. Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

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