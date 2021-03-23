Home / Education / Board Exams / Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021: Students who have registered to appear for the CHSE class 12 board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at cohsem.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021.(HT file)

Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur on Monday, March 22 released the schedule for Manipur board Class 12 board examination on its official website.

Students who have registered to appear for the Manipur board class 12 board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at cohsem.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Manipur board will conduct the pen-and-paper-based class 12 or Higher Secondary board examination from May 5 to June 9, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. The examination will be conducted in one shift, i.e. from 10 am to 1 pm.

After receiving the approval of the councils, schools will conduct the Manipur board class 12 practical examinations of their own students from June 8 to 30, 2021.

"Institutions should submit the detailed programme of the practical examinations along with the list of subject-wise internal examiners to the council office on or before May 20, 2021," reads the official notice.

The council will provide three hours of exam duration for the question papers of 100 or 70 marks. For question papers of 40 marks, the board will provide the examination duration of 2 hours.

Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021:

