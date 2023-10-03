Manipur Board HSLC compartment result 2023 results out at result.bosem.in, here's direct link to check

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur has released the High School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental/ Special) Examination, 2023 results today, September 3. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination can download the results from the official website at result.bosem.in.

Manipur Board releases HSLC Compartmental Exam 2023 results; 99.51% candidates pass

A total of 3346 candidates have registered for the HSLC compartment examination 2023 of which 3256 candidates have appeared for the compartment exam. 3240 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 99.51%.

“The schools may collect the Certificate-cum-Marksheet of the H.S.L.C. (Compartmental) Examination, 2023 w.e.f. 09-10-2023”, reads the official notification.

Manipur Board HSLC compartment result 2023: Know how to check the results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at result.bosem.in

On the homepage, click on the “Statistical Abstract (Compartmental/Special)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the HSLC compartment results 2023 below: