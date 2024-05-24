MBOSE Results 2024: : Overall 79.76% pass Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts stream, check details inside

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts stream examination results today, May 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates MBOSE Results 2024: 79.76% pass Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream, (HT file image)

Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance and more were also shared.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the Meghalaya Class 12th Arts examination is 79.76%. A total of 27,374 students appeared for the exam, of which a total of 21,833 students passed.

The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams started on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024.

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Arts stream results 2024

Meanwhile, all those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

How to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2024

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

Open the Meghalaya HSLC or HSSLC result page, as required.

Enter your roll number and/or any other login information requested.

A new page with the result will pop up

Verify the details and save the page

Download your marks sheet for future purpose

The complete result booklet will also be available on the board’s website.

Earlier this month, the Meghalaya board (MBOSE) announced HSSLC of Science, Commerce and Vocational results. The overall pass percentage of Commerce stream was 80.26%, for Science stream it was 85.24%. The Science stream topper Sohan Bhattacharjee scored 483 marks. Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.