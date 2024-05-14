 MBSE HSLC result 2024 out, link to check Mizoram board Class 10th marks - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
MBSE HSLC result 2024 out, link to check Mizoram board Class 10th marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2024 12:13 PM IST

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Class 10 students can check the MBSE HSLC results on the board’s website, mbse.edu.in and on mbseonline.com.

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday announced the result of its High School Leaving Certificate or HSLC final examination. Class 10 students can check the MBSE HSLC results on the board’s website, mbse.edu.in and on mbseonline.com.

MBSE HSLC result out on mbseonline.com
MBSE HSLC result out on mbseonline.com

Students can also obtain their results using WhatsApp or phone call from these numbers duting the office hours-

9863883041

9863722521

Here is the direct link and steps to check the MBSE Mizoram board HSLC result

Direct link to check MBSE HSLC Result 2024

How to check MBSE HSLC Result 2024

  1. Open the board’s official website, mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.
  2. Go to the HSLC or Class 10 result page.
  3. Provide your login details.
  4. Submit and check your marks.

This year, the Mizoram Board HSLC or Class 10 examination started on February 26 and ended on March 15, 2024. The examination was held conducted in single shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical examination was held on February 21, 2024, in a single shift from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate or HSSLC Arts, Science and Commerce examinations were held from February 28 to March 28, 2024 and the practical examination was conducted on February 14.

Exam and College Guide
