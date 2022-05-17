MBSE HSLC Results 2022 out at mbse.edu.in; Know how to check marks here

Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE has released the Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC Exams 2022 results. Students who took the examination can check their MBSE HSLC Results or Class 10 results on the Mizoram Board's official website at mbse.edu.in.

Candidates can check their result through their Roll No and Registration number. Candidates can also get their result through SMS.

To get result on SMS type MBSE10< Roll No>& send it to 5676750

eg: MBSE10 <2131422> send to 5676750.

To check the result through the official website candidates can follow the steps given below:

Direct link to check the result

BSE HSLC Results 2022: How to check Mizoram 10th Results 2022

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'High School Leaving Certificate Exam 2022'

Keu in your credentials and log in

Your MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference.

