Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024: Mizoram Class 12 results declared, direct link & how to check here

ByHT Education Desk
May 21, 2024 12:05 PM IST

MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 declared. The direct link and how to check Mizoram Class 12 results are given below.

Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Mizoram Class 12 exams and wish to check their results can visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. Candidates can check mbseonline.com for the result link. Mizoram Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates

MBSE officials declared the results for the Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream. Along with the results, details on the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage among other details were also shared.

Direct link to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2024

This year Mizoram Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.

Steps to check results:

  • Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.
  • Click on MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the official website, the results can also be obtained on the following WhatsApp numbers- 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.

