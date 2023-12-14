Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC timetables out at mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE has released the Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet. The timetables have been released for HSLC and HSSLC examinations. Candidates can check the dates on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC timetables released (File)

As per the official schedule, the HSLC or Class 10 examination will begin on February 26 and end on March 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical examination will be conducted on February 21, 2024, in a single shift- from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations, 2024 will begin on February 28 and will end on March 28, 2024. The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The practical examination will be conducted on February 14, 2024 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: How to download

To download the date sheets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Click on Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.

