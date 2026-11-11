Mizoram Board of School Education has released the Mizoram Board Exam 2027 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for the HSLC and HSSLC exams. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the state can check the schedule on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: MBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam timetable released at mbse.edu.in, check schedule here (Santosh Kumar )

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The Class 10 or HSLC exam will begin on February 10 and will end on March 4, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam will begin with M.I.L. (Mizo /Alternative English/Hindi/ Manipuri) paper and will end with Home Science (Theory), Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics & Economics / Commercial Studies.

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The practical exam will be held on February 4, 2027. The practical exam will be held for Home Science (Practical), Science (Practical)/ Introductory Information Technology (Practical).

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{{^usCountry}} The Class 12 or HSSLC exam (Arts, Science and Commerce) 2027 will be held from February 8 to March 15, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 exam will begin with the English paper and the Computer Science (T)/Home Science (T) paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Class 12 or HSSLC exam (Arts, Science and Commerce) 2027 will be held from February 8 to March 15, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 exam will begin with the English paper and the Computer Science (T)/Home Science (T) paper. {{/usCountry}}

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The practical exam will be held on February 1, 2027 from 9 am to 4 pm. The exam will be held for Geography (P), Psychology (P), Home Science (P) & Geology (P), Physics (P), Chemistry (P), Biology (P) & Computer Science (P).

Direct link to check HSLC datesheet

Direct link to check HSSLC datesheet

Mizoram Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download

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To download the timetable candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. Click on Mizoram Board Exam 2027 Datesheet link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates will check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Unexpected holiday(s) declared by any authority other than the Chairman, MBSE, after publication of the Examination programme, will not prevent conduct of the Examination(s) scheduled for the day(s) concerned. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBSE.