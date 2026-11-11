The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam can make changes and corrections in the application form through the official website of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: Correction window opens at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check what can be modified

The correction window will remain opened till November 12, 2026. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Direct link to make corrections

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: What can be corrected The list of details that can be corrected are given here:

Candidates are allowed to change any one of the these-

Candidate’s Name or Father’s Name or Mother’s Name Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Sub-category / PwBD (if not verified by UDID Portal), Graduation details, Post Graduation details and subject. Candidates shall be allowed to change exam cities based on their permanent and present address. UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 dates announced at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026 login link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Make the necessary changes and pay the correction fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2026 exam will be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

FMGE October 2026 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CSIR.