CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: Correction window opens at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check what can be modified
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026 correction window has opened on csir.nta.nic.in. The details that can be modified are given here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam can make changes and corrections in the application form through the official website of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The correction window will remain opened till November 12, 2026. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.
Direct link to make corrections
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: What can be corrected
The list of details that can be corrected are given here:
Candidates are allowed to change any one of the these-
- Candidate’s Name or Father’s Name or Mother’s Name
- Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Sub-category / PwBD (if not verified by UDID Portal), Graduation details, Post Graduation details and subject.
- Candidates shall be allowed to change exam cities based on their permanent and present address.
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CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: How to make corrections
To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026 login link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Make the necessary changes and pay the correction fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2026 exam will be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
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The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CSIR.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More