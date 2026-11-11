UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 dates announced at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here
UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 dates have been announced. The exam schedule can be checked here.
Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 dates. Candidates who have registered for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2027 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The preliminary exam will be held on January 31, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
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General Studies and Engineering Aptitude paper will be held in the first shift and Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom. Engg will be held in the second shift.
The exam will comprise 500-mark questions, out of which 200 marks are for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and 300 marks are for the Engineering discipline.
Direct link to check UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027
UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027: How to check
To check and download the prelims exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 schedule link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More