Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 dates. Candidates who have registered for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2027 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 dates announced at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here (HT_PRINT)

The preliminary exam will be held on January 31, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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General Studies and Engineering Aptitude paper will be held in the first shift and Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom. Engg will be held in the second shift.

The exam will comprise 500-mark questions, out of which 200 marks are for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and 300 marks are for the Engineering discipline.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027: How to check To check and download the prelims exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027 schedule link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Telangana government ready to send newly recruited DSPs abroad for study tours to upgrade skills: CM Revanth Reddy

This recruitment drive will fill 480 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.