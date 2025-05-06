The Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared class 10th or HSC results 2025 on May 6, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results online on the official website of MP Board at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live Updates MP Board 10th Result 2025: MPBSE Class 10 results declared, here's how to check (PTI file)

The HSC or class 10th results can also be accessed online at the Hindustan Times Portal.

Students can check their result online by entering their roll number and application number on the space provided at the MPBSE website.

The result was announced through a Press Conference scheduled at __ AM/PM at Shivaji nagar, Bhopal. Along with the HSC results the BSE also shared the overall pass and fail percentage of the year, state level merit list, provisional merit list of childrens with special needs (CWSN), district wise merit list and statistics.

MP Board HSC or 10th Results 2025: Steps to check result

Candidates can follow below given steps to check class 10th result:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in. or at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the MPBSE class 10th or HSC results 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter your Roll number and application number.

Submit to download the scorecard.

Print a provisional copy of the result for future reference.

MP Board 2025 Result: How to check results on HT Portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Select MP board and then class 10th or HSC.

Enter the requested details and submit

View the displayed result.

Download and keep it for future reference.

MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

For more information refer to the official website.