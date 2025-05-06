10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: MPBSE Class 10th results releasing shortly at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce Class 10 results on May 6 at 10 am. The MPBSE 10th results can be checked by candidates on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. The Madhya Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results can also be checked on MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in....Read More

MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates

Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2025 are hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Candidates can check it through the direct link given below when the results are announced.

This year, the MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates

For 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.