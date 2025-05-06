10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: MPBSE Class 10th results releasing shortly at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Class 10th results releasing at 10 am today. The result will be available at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce Class 10 results on May 6 at 10 am. The MPBSE 10th results can be checked by candidates on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. The Madhya Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results can also be checked on MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates
Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2025 are hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Candidates can check it through the direct link given below when the results are announced.
This year, the MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.
MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates
For 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Know about Class 10 exam dates
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Timing of reaching exam centres
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Students had to reach the exam centre by 8:30 am. Gates were closed at 8:45 am. Answer booklets were given at 8:50 pm and question papers were distributed at 8:55 am.
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Practical exam dates
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Practical examinations were held at schools from February 10 to March 15, and practicals for self-study students were held from February 25 to March 25 at exam centres.
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: How to check on HT Portal?
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Select MP board and then your class
Enter the requested details and submit
After the result announcement, visit the same page, enter your credentials and check the result.
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Login credentials required
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: To check the Class 10 results, candidates will need these details
Roll number
Application number.
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: List of websites
mpbse.nic.in
mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: How to check Class 10 results?
1. Visit the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in.
2. Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 10 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Check Class 12 exam dates
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Class 10 exam dates
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Check results on HT Portal
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Where to check Class 10th results?
The MPBSE 10th results can be checked by candidates on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. The Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results can also be checked on MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live: Date and time
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 date: May 6, 2025
MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 time: 10 am