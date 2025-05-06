MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: MPBSE Class 12 results releasing shortly, where to check scores

MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the MP Class 12 results 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10 AM. Students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations will be able to check and download their results on the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in....Read More

Alternatively, the results will also be available on the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in/web/dashboard/issuers.

Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers in the space provided.

MP Board Results 2025 live updates

Besides, the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Students will need to click on the HT Portal link to check their results.

This year, the MP board 12th results was conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: Steps to download

Students can download their results by following the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website of MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page. Enter your details to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

