MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: MPBSE Class 12 results releasing shortly, where to check scores
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is set to declare the MP Board Class 12 results on Tuesday, May 6. Know where to check scores when out. Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Class 12 results, direct link and more.
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the MP Class 12 results 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10 AM. Students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations will be able to check and download their results on the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in....Read More
Alternatively, the results will also be available on the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in/web/dashboard/issuers.
Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers in the space provided.
MP Board Results 2025 live updates
Besides, the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Students will need to click on the HT Portal link to check their results.
This year, the MP board 12th results was conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.
MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: Steps to download
Students can download their results by following the steps mentioned below
- Visit the official website of MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.
- Enter your details to login and submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout for future reference.
Follow the live blog for latest updates on MP Board Class 12 results, direct link, pass percentage and more.
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Results to be out shortly
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Keep this website open
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: When was exam conducted?
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Credentials required to check results
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Results to also be available on DigiLocker
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Website to check
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: At what time will the result be out?
MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Class 12 results will be out today
