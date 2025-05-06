Edit Profile
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
    MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: MPBSE Class 12 results releasing shortly, where to check scores

    By HT Education Desk
    May 6, 2025 9:49 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is set to declare the MP Board Class 12 results on Tuesday, May 6. Know where to check scores when out. Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Class 12 results, direct link and more.

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Check website to download MPBSE Class 12 results 2025. (Sikander Singh Chopra/HT file)
    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Check website to download MPBSE Class 12 results 2025. (Sikander Singh Chopra/HT file)

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the MP Class 12 results 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10 AM. Students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations will be able to check and download their results on the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in....Read More

    Alternatively, the results will also be available on the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in/web/dashboard/issuers.

    Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers in the space provided.

    MP Board Results 2025 live updates

    Besides, the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Students will need to click on the HT Portal link to check their results.

    This year, the MP board 12th results was conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

    MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: Steps to download

    Students can download their results by following the steps mentioned below

    1. Visit the official website of MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
    2. Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.
    3. Enter your details to login and submit.
    4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

    Follow the live blog for latest updates on MP Board Class 12 results, direct link, pass percentage and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 6, 2025 9:49 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Results to be out shortly

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The MPBSE Class 12 results will be declared shortly.

    May 6, 2025 9:48 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Keep this website open

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Students are advised to keep the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, open.

    May 6, 2025 9:41 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: When was exam conducted?

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: This year, the MP board 12th results was conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm.

    May 6, 2025 9:33 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Credentials required to check results

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers in the space provided.

    May 6, 2025 9:24 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: How to download results when out

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results when out:

    1. Visit the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in.
    2. Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.
    3. Enter your details to login and submit.
    4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.
    May 6, 2025 9:19 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Students will need to click on the HT Portal link to check their results.

    May 6, 2025 9:16 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Results to also be available on DigiLocker

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The results will also be available on the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in/web/dashboard/issuers.

    May 6, 2025 9:14 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Website to check

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The MPBSE Class 12 results will be available at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

    May 6, 2025 9:13 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: At what time will the result be out?

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The MPBSE will declare the results at 10 AM.

    May 6, 2025 9:11 AM IST

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Class 12 results will be out today

    MPBSE, MP Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The MPBSE Class 12 results will be out today, May 6.

