MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Results today at 10 am on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, other websites

MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) will declare the MP board 10th,12th results today, May 6. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will announce the result at 10 am, after which students can check their marks at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and DigiLocker. In addition to the official website, students Hindustan Times will also show the MP board results. Students can register on the HT Portal and get alerts on their phones when the result is available.

MP Board result 2025: Register on HT Portal

How to check MP board 10th, 12th result 2025

On HT Portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Click on the MP board tab and then select your class Enter the requested details and submit Check your result

The MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21, in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper. Class 12th 12th board exam was held from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Practical examinations were held at schools from February 10 to March 15, and practicals for self-study students were held at exam centres from February 25 to March 25.