MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: Results today at 10 am on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, other websites

MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) will declare the MP board 10th,12th results today, May 6. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will announce the result at 10 am, after which students can check their marks at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and DigiLocker. In addition to the official website, students Hindustan Times will also show the MP board results. Students can register on the HT Portal and get alerts on their phones when the result is available.
How to check MP board 10th, 12th result 2025
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
- Click on the MP board tab and then select your class
- Enter the requested details and submit
- Check your result
The MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21, in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper. Class 12th 12th board exam was held from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.
Practical examinations were held at schools from February 10 to March 15, and practicals for self-study students were held at exam centres from February 25 to March 25.
Will pass percentage of Class 12 improve this year?
Last year, the pass percentage of regular students was 64.49 per cent in the Class 12 final exam, while it was 22.46 per cent for private candidates. This year's results will be announced at 10 am, after which it will be revealed whether the pass percentage has improved or not.
What is the MPBSE result time?
Originally, the MPBSE results were scheduled for 5 pm today, May 6. The result time has been changed and it will now be declared at 10 am today.
Details of 10th result last year
Here are the details about the MP board 10th result last year-
Students registered: 991168
Appeared: 972322
Result cancelled: 586
Result withheld: 237
Result declared for: 971499
Pass: 497029
Pass percentage: 58.10 per cent for regular students, 13.26 per cent for private candidates.
What are the login details required to check MPBSE results?
To check MP board results, students will need to use the following information-
- Roll number
- Application number
Who topped MPBSE exams last year?
Last year, Anushka Agarwal of Gyan Jyoti English Medium HS School, Mandla, topped the MP board 10th exam with 495/500 marks. Jayant Yadav of Sahara Public HS School topped the Class 12th final exam last year with 487 marks.
This year's MP board 10th, 12th results and toppers' names will be shared today, May 6.
How to check marks on HT Portal
To check the MPBSE results on the HT portal, follow these steps-
- After the result announcement, go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/madhya-board-mpbse-result
- Select your class.
- Provide your login details.
- Submit to view the result.
How to check marks on official websites
To check marks on the official website, students need to follow these steps-
- Open the board website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the 10th or 12th result link given on the home page
- Enter your login details
- Submit and check the result.
Hindustan Times will also host MPBSE results
In addition to the official websites, Hindustan Times will also host the MP board results. Students can pre-register to receive an alert on their phones and emails as soon as the results are available.
Official websites to check MPBSE results
The official websites to check MPBSE results are mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. The results will also be hosted on DigiLocker.
Who will announce the results and when?
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will announce the 10th, 12th board exam results at 10 am. After the official announcement, students can check their marks on the board websites.
MPBSE or Madhya Pradesh board will announce the Class 10th and 12th final exam results today, June 6. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.