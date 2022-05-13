MP Board class 8th Result 2022 declared at rskmp.in how to check & link

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP Board Class 8 results 2022 today, May 13 at 3 p.m. Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary of School Education, released the MPBSE 5th and 8th results today at 3 p.m.

The MPBSE 5th and 8th board results 2022 is available on the official website, rskmp.in.

This year around 8.26 lakh children appeared for the MP Board class 5th examination and 7.56 lakh children appeared in class 8th examination.

The annual assessment of classes 5th and 8th has been done in the state in accordance with the board examinations for almost after 12 years.

MP Board class 5th Results 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website at rskmp.in.

Click on the "MP Board Class 5, Class 8 Result 2022" link on the site.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your MP board result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and print it for future reference.

