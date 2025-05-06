MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 10th, 12th results releasing today at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education MP will announce MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 today, May 6, 2025 at 10 am on the official website of MPBSE. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Alternatively, it can also be checked at the HT Portal. MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 10th, 12th results releasing today (Ht file)

The board is set to announce HSC results via Press Conference, along with the individual results, the board will also share details such as the overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, state-level combined merit list, district-wise merit list and statistics.

Students will be allowed to check their results by entering their Roll number and application number online. The HSC result will include details such as the marks obtained in different subjects, overall percentage, and basic details such as the Roll number, Date of Birth, and more.

MP Board Results 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow below given steps to check class 10th result:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in. or at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the MPBSE class 10th or class 12th link on the homepage.

Enter your Roll number and application number.

Submit to download the scorecard.

Print a provisional copy of the result for future reference.

This year, the MP board 10th examination was conducted from February 27 to March 21. It was conducted in a single shift, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam began with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

For the 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam was also held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.