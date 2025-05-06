MP Board Result 2025 on HT Portal: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th results here after 10 am

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) will declare the MP board 10th, 12th results soon. Students will get their results on the official websites. MP board result 2025 live updates MP Board Result on HT Portal: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th results here after 10 am(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 will also be available on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Interested students can submit their details and register to get alerts on mobile and email as soon as the result is available.

MP Board result 2025: Register on HT Portal

This year, MPBSE conducted the 10th final exams from February 27 to March 21 and 12th final exams from February 25 to March 25. Class 10 exams were held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

The Class 12th exam was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

How to check MP board results

Open the result website, mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the 10th or 12th result link, as required.

Enter your login details.

Summit and check your result.

Last year, MPBSE announced these results in April. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 58.10 per cent for regular and 13.26 per cent for private students. For Class 12, the pass percentage of regular students was 64.49 per cent and it was 22.46 per cent for private students.