The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the MP Board Result 2026 date. The MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be announced on April 15, 2026. The results for Class 10, 12 will be announced at 11 am tomorrow.

MP Board Result 2026 Date, Time: MPBSE 10th, 12th results releasing on April 15 at 11 am(PTI)

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The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the MPBSE 10th, 12th results. The Class 10, 12 results will be declared by MP Chief Minister Dr.Mohan Yadav at the Chief Minister's residence (Samatva Bhawan).

Along with the results, the Board will also release the pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise details and toppers' names.

Candidates can check the results on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked on mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The results will also be available on Digilocker. Students can also get the results on MPBSE mobile app and MP mobile app.

MP Board Result 2026: How to check

To check the results on official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on MP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on MP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Again click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Again click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The MP Board Class 10 exam was held from February 11 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with Hindi paper and concluded with Social Science paper. The exams were held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MP Board Class 10 exam was held from February 11 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with Hindi paper and concluded with Social Science paper. The exams were held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. {{/usCountry}}

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The Class 12 board exam was held from February 7 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with the Hindi paper and concluded with Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology, and Health subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

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