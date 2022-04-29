MP Board Results 2022 live: MPBSE 10th, 12th results soon at mpresults.nic.in
- MP Board Results 2022 live blog: The MP board results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be announced today at 1pm. Students can check their results here at hindustantimes.com apart from official website of MP Board.
MP Board Results 2022 live blog: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 on April 29, 2022. MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be announced at 1 pm. The MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 can be checked by candidates on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.
The MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results can also be checked directly at hindustantimes.com.
The MP Board Results 2022 can also be checked on mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students can also check the result on mobile. To check the results on mobile, appeared students will have to download MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from Google Play store.
This year around 18 lakh students have registered for MP Board Class 10, 12 examinations. The MP Board Results 2022 will be announced by State School Education and Minister of State for General administration Inder Singh Parmar at a press conference. The press conference to announce MPBSE results 2022 will begin at around 1pm.
The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The pass percentage and other details will also be announced by the Minister along with declaration of results on April 29, 2022.
Meanwhile, MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 29, 2022 09:32 AM IST
MP Board Results 2022: Revised marking scheme
Apr 29, 2022 09:26 AM IST
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Who will announce the results
Apr 29, 2022 09:17 AM IST
MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Pass percentage to be declared
MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be declared today. The pass percentage and merit list is expected to be announced by the Board officials today at the press conference.
Apr 29, 2022 09:11 AM IST
MP Board Results 2022: How to check
Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.
Key in your credentials and log in
Your result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Apr 29, 2022 09:08 AM IST
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 18 lakh candidates waiting for result
Apr 29, 2022 08:53 AM IST
MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 today at 1pm
