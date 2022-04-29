MP Board toppers 2022: Suchita Pandey, Nancy Dubey top 10th, Pragati Mittal 12th

MP Board toppers 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared MP Board Results 2022. The MPBSE 10th, 12th results can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official website of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

The result has been declared by State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. The toppers for this year for Class 10 is Suchita Pandey from Satna and Nancy Dubey from Chhatarpur and for Class 12 overall topper is Pragati Mittal from Sheopur of Maths science stream. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 59.54 percent and overall pass percentage of Class 12 is 72.72 percent. The Board has also released the merit list.

<strong>Direct link to check Class 10 result&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check Class 12 result&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check Class 12 vocational result&nbsp;</strong>

Around 18 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams in the state this year. The results are also available on mobile apps. Students who want to check the results on mobile can download MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App from Google Play Store. Enter the roll number and application number and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The exams were conducted by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the state in all districts. The details of results can be checked on the official site of MPBSE.