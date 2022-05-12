Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

MP Class 5th result releasing on May 13 at www.rskmp.in, here's to check

MP board class 5th result 2022: Madhya Pradesh government will announce the MP Board Class 5th Result 2022 at 3 p.m. on May 13, 2022.
MP Class 5th result releasing tomorrow: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 12, 2022 06:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Madhya Pradesh government will release the MP Board Class 5th Result 2022  at 3 p.m. on May 13, 2022.Candidates who have taken the examination can view their results on the rskmp.in website. The class 8th result will also be out at same time tomorrow.

Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary School Education, will announce the result. The program will be live telecast on the State Education Center's YouTube channel https://youtu.be/8i_zHGEpP9s from 2:55 pm onwards.

This year around 8.26 lakh children appeared in class 5th examination. It is worth noting that, after nearly 12 years, the annual evaluation of classes 5th and 8th in the state has been done in accordance with the board examinations.

MP Class 5th result: Know how to check

Go to the official website at www.rskmp.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen check 

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

