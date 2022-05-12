MP Class 8th result releasing on May 13 at rskmp.in, here's to check

The Madhya Pradesh government will announce the MP Board Class 8th Result 2022 on May 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results at rskmp.in. Candidates can check their result through State Education Center Portal by using their overall ID.

Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, School Education, will announce the results tomorrow at 3 p.m. All applicants who have applied can view the press conference on the Rajya Shiksha Kendra's official YouTube account.

Here's the direct link to check live telecast on the State Education Center's YouTube channel.

This year around 7.56 lakh children appeared in class 8 examination.

MP Class 8th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.rskmp.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen check

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.